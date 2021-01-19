CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

At 1:30 p.m., the 45-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle parked on the street in the 4800 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when someone came up, took out a gun, and demanded the car.

The suspect also took the victim’s property before driving off in her car, police said.

Carjackings were also reported Tuesday in Lakeview and Logan Square.

Around 7 a.m. a 32-year-old woman was driving down an alley in the 3600 block of North Bosworth Avenue off Addison Street, when a sport-utility vehicle blocked the intersection. Police said a man got out of the SUV, held up a gun, and demanded she get out of her black Dodge Charger. The suspect then opened the driver’s side door, striking the woman in her head and face.

The victim got out of her car and the suspect took off in her vehicle, heading west toward Ashland Avenue.

Before that, around 1 a.m., another car in Logan Square was stolen. Police said in that case, two men pulled up in a dark-colored Hyundai sedan in the 2600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, walked up to the two victims — a 22-year-old man who was driving and a 20-year-old woman who was a passenger. They pointed a gun at the driver and told both occupants to get out of their blue 2019 Honda hatchback.

The thieves took the victims’ cell phones and other items before stealing the car and driving off.

A woman was also carjacked on Monday in the 2500 block of South King Drive, about three miles directly north of the latest incident.

If it feels like such things are happening a lot lately, it’s because they are. A carjacking epidemic has been gripping Chicago for months, with a rash of incidents in both the city and suburbs this past weekend.

