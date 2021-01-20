CHICAGO (CBS)– All eyes are on the nation’s capital, but cities around the country are bracing themselves for any potential unrest that may follow Wednesday’s transition of power.
No chances are being taken for Inauguration Day.
The Illinois State Capitol complex is closed as a precaution, Capitol police have set up checkpoints around the complex, and windows have been boarded up as a precaution. The governor also has activated 250 National Guard members to help protect state buildings in downtown Springfield.
Law enforcement officials even have eyes in the sky with drones throughout the area.
Here in Chicago, City Hall, the Thompson Center and even the Cook County Building will all be closed.
Beefed up security can be seen outside Chicago’s Trump Tower this morning as president Trump gets ready to make his exit from the White House.
There have not been any credible threats of protest or rioting Chicago.
