By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Delegates of the Chicago Teachers Union could ask for a strike authorization vote Wednesday.

Sources tell CBS 2 it’s a very real possibility.

We’re told the delegates don’t necessarily want to set a walk-out date. Instead, they would rather reach a deal to get back to school safely.

Thousands of Chicago Public Schools students are already back in the classroom. Students in pre-k and some special education programs returned to in-person learning last week.

Kindergarten through 8th grade students are set to return to in-person learning on February 1.

Teachers for those students are scheduled to return to classrooms on Monday to prepare.

