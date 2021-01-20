CHICAGO (CBS) —The Chicago Teachers union delegates met on Wednesday.

One topic on the table: A possible strike. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has more from CTU headquarters as the union continues to push back against the city’s plan to reopen schools to students February 1.

As of now, there is no agreement between CTU and Chicago Public Schools and no agreed safety plan. They are sticking to something they’ve said for awhile now, that teachers are not ready to go back.

Teachers are supposed to head back into the classroom in days. They’re expected Monday the 25th, with in-person learning for K-8 students set for February 1st.

CTU’s goal in the virtual meeting is to push CPS, after days of bargaining, to land a deal with the union on a safe, agreeable plan for all teachers heading back to the classroom, with more protections in place for all CTU staff.

We’re told union leaders don’t want a strike, they don’t want a walk out date, but they do want a negotiated, safe return and that’s not the return set for Monday.

But the district has said teachers and staff who don’t show up as required won’t be paid or be able to reach their email and remote teaching tools.

Something that could force a strike.

Should the CTU move to authorize a strike in this meeting, more than 75% of CTU membership would have to vote in favor of a work stoppage. That’s a vote that could go on for days.

A spokesperson for CPS responded to CBS 2’s request for comment on claims made by the CTU with a link to the round table CPS CEO Janice Jackson hosted Tuesday, where she said CPS is committed to an agreement, but the focus should be on how to reopen schools safely, not whether schools should be reopened.

We are expecting to learn more about decisions made in this meeting, still happening virtually right now, within the next few hours.

This is a developing story.

Also From CBS Chicago: