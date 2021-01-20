CHICAGO (CBS) — From Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton to some of the youngest ladies around Chicago, this Inauguration Day Wednesday was about Chucks and pearls.

It became the rallying cry for women in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. The pearls are a symbol of sisterhood in her sorority, and the Converse Chuck Taylor shoes are because the vice president has a lot of footwork ahead of her.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry headed out to find out why the attire struck such a chord with women across the country.

As the world watched Vice President Harris take the oath of office, we all witnessed history. Yet women and young girls saw a glass ceiling shatter.

“She has elevated to a level that people probably didn’t think would never happen,” said Sonya L. Bowen, Central Regional Director of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Vice president Harris’ ascension to the nation’s second-highest office leaves many to smile.

Mothers and daughters showcased their pride with pearls, and girls grinned as they were decked in apparel reading, “My VP looks like me.”

In the first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha – in which Madame Vice President is an active member – they were overwhelmed. Just ask Bowen.

“To see her do what she did, and take that oath, and being amongst us and one of us – it just filled my soul,” Bowen said. “I was full and emotional today.”

Bowen said to see Harris walk the streets of Washington, D.C. during the inaugural parade left many honored well beyond the sorority.

“To see her walk proudly and boldly down the streets and showing that what she is made of, and that this accomplishment is for real,” Bowen said.

With every step, Bowen said little girls of all races and ethnic backgrounds started dreaming bigger. Harris is a woman with Black and South Asian ancestries, whose parents were immigrants.

“To that young child, say, ‘Look at what has happened today,’” Bowen said. “‘Look at the history and her story that was written today.’”

And while the pearls are a tradition of the AKA’s, you didn’t have to be a member to see women across social media displaying them and those Converse Chucks in support.

“It tells you that yes, we can wear pearls, but yet still, we have more to do,” Bowen said.

History is indeed unfolding every day of this Biden-Harris administration.

