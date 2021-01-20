CHICAGO (CBS) — Two carjackers stole a man’s car at gunpoint Wednesday morning in downtown Chicago.
Police said a 31-year-old man was sitting in his car on the 200 block of South Wacker Drive around 6:35 a.m., when a black vehicle pulled out, and two men got out, approached the victim’s car, forced his door open, and pointed a gun at his head.
The carjackers demanded the victim’s cell phone and car, and the 31-year-old man complied.
Police said the carjackers then fled the scene in both vehicles.
The 31-year-old man was not injured, and no one was in custody Wednesday morning.
Area Three detectives were investigating.
If it feels like such things are happening a lot lately, it’s because they are. A carjacking epidemic has been gripping Chicago for months, with a rash of incidents in both the city and suburbs this past weekend.
An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.
