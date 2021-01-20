MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MyPillow CEO and President Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell said to CBS News that he’d welcome a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which is threatening to sue Lindell for slander over his election fraud claims.

In an interview with CBS News’ Sara Cook Monday, Lindell said that the lawsuit would allow him to show the world that the presidential election was rigged.

“I want them to sue me. Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100%. I want all the American people and the world to see the horrific things that these (Dominion voting) machines are capable of and what they did to our country and what — they’re allowing other countries to steal our election and just to hijack our election,” Lindell said.

Dominion sent legal letters to Lindell in December and early January over his false and conspiratorial claims about the machines being “rigged” or influencing the results of the U.S. Presidential election.

Lindell was spotted at the White House Friday. The Republican donor, who has informally advised President Donald Trump, was seen leaving the West Wing carrying pages of notes that appear to outline a series of recommendations.

Lindell confirmed to CNN’s Jim Acosta that he did meet with Trump for about five minutes on Friday and said he had tried to hand the President what he described as evidence of voter fraud.

Lindell said in an interview Saturday that Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s are among the retailers that will stop selling his products due to his continued support of conspiracy theories related to President Donald Trump’s election loss.

MyPillow is based in Chaska, Minnesota.