CHICAGO (CBS) — A rideshare driver was carjacked by his passengers Wednesday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
At 7:45 p.m., a 64-year-old man was driving a Toyota for a rideshare, and picked up four men in the 1900 block of North Damen Avenue in Bucktown, police said.
A couple of miles away in the 2900 block of West Walton Street, one of the men ordered the driver to get out of the car, police said. The men then drove off in it.
Police were also investigating three carjackings that happened Wednesday morning alone.
The first one happened near 72nd Street and Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. It’s where two men stole a car from their Uber driver as they were dropped off. They drove away in a 2013 black Camry.
Another carjacking took place in Chicago’s Rosemoor neighborhood. Two men demanded the keys to a woman’s car near 107th Street and Vernon Avenue. They drove off in her black Nissan Juke.
A third carjacking happened Wednesday morning in the Loop. Two men stole a man’s car near South Wacker Drive and Adams Street.
If it feels like such things are happening a lot lately, it’s because they are. A carjacking epidemic has been gripping Chicago for months, with a rash of incidents in both the city and suburbs this past weekend.
An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.
