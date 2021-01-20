CHICAGO (CBS)– An Uber driver was carjacked on the South Side Wednesday morning.
The incident took place near 72nd Street and Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore around 1:15 a.m.
The driver picked up two men and when he went to drop them off, one of the passengers pulled out a gun and told the driver to get out.
The suspects drove off in the black 2013 Toyota Camry. They also took the driver’s wallet.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.
