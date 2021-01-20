CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Park District announced Wednesday that it will resume in-person programing next week.
Winter programs will resume on Monday, Jan. 25 at parks around the city in accordance with the state-adjusted metrics that determine COVID-19 restrictions.
On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker’s office announced Chicago had moved to Tier 2 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, allowing for gyms and fitness centers to reopen at 25% capacity and to resume group fitness classes (with masks and social distancing required), for the return of lower-risk youth and recreational sports, and for the reopening of museums, theaters, and other cultural institutions at 25% capacity.
At the Park District, winter programs previously scheduled to begin on Jan. 4 were suspended in accordance with tighter Tier 3 mitigations.
Under the new guidelines, the Park District will offer limited, socially-distanced programs – including sports, cultural programs, and nature opportunities. Programs will run through March 28.
In order to maintain capacity limits, all in-person participants must register, the Park District said. Masks will need to be worn at all times.
The Park District will also carry on with virtual programming, and fieldhouses will be open for restrooms and shelter.
The Park District also noted that the lakefront trail and outdoor park spaces remain open, with the exception of park land east of Lake Shore Drive. But large gatherings and close-contact activities remain forbidden, and social distancing is required.
