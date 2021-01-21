DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Marissa Parra
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 13-year-old is dead and four others were seriously injured in a crash in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

The crash took place at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Cicero Avenue. A dark gray Chevy Impala drove into traffic, striking a gold Cadillac Escalade head on.

Through the chaos, a red Toyota RAV 4 then struck the Escalade. The driver of the RAV 4 said he tried to stop in time, but everything just happened too fast.

“I heard people screaming for help, I got out of the car, I was in shock so I don’t remember much actually,” he said.

Fortunately he walked away from the crash physically unscathed.

A 13-year-old has died. Four others were injured, several are in serious or critical condition.

The crash in under investigation.

