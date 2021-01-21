CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Supt. David Brown said Thursday there had been 144 vehicular hijackings in Chicago since the beginning of January – placing the city on track to record 2,000 carjackings this year if the trend continues.

Brown said police have arrested 104 offenders.

“The spike in vehicular hijackings are a regional and national issue that both urban and suburban cities are experiencing across the country,” Brown said. “Motives include joyriding and to facilitate anonymity while committing other crimes that include robbery and shootings.”

Brown on Thursday announced a comprehensive approach the Chicago Police Department will undertake to fight the carjacking epidemic, including an expanded Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, and collaboration with cities across the region.

Among the incidents police were investigating Thursday was an elaborate crime spree that hit multiple corners of the city and suburbs, and in which one crew of carjackers are believed to be responsible.

As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, cameras captured the scene outside the Willis Tower at South Wacker Drive and Adams Street at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Carjackers pulled up to an idling sport-utility vehicle, and one of the carjackers got out, pulled a gun, and forced the driver of the SUV out of the front seat.

The same crew is suspected in the robbery of a Dunkin’ Donuts near 56th Street and Harlem Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Police believe the carjacking crew is also connected to other armed robberies earlier this week in Matteson, Palos Heights, and Oak Forest.

In a community alert, police also mentioned a possible like to a carjacking in the 9800 block of South Halsted Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood, and shootings in the Ogden (10th) and Harrison (11th) police districts o the city’s West Side.

These are among several carjackings already committed this month.

They represent a frustrating statistic for victims like the Ariolas, who were the victims of an attempted carjacking in Bucktown in late November.

David Ariola was shot during the carjacking.

“They’ve demonstrated, in my case, that they wanted to kill me – and the only thing they got out of our incident is a worthless cell phone,” he said.

The family’s sense of security is gone.

“I don’t want to drive after dark. I don’t want to drive during the day,” said David’s wife, Tina Ariola. “I mean, these people are getting ripped out of their cars during the day. It’s indiscriminate.”

The Ariolas said their experience has not only made them question if they want to stay in Chicago, but what city leadership is doing to prevent repeat offenders from terrorizing residents again and again.

“It’s an epidemic. It’s epidemic proportions where people don’t feel safe. Leadership doesn’t seem to be addressing it at all, so I think that’s the real problem,” David Ariola said. “If they wanted to flood this area, and make sure this doesn’t happen as frequently as it has, and send a message that you can’t just come here and do this, I think that would be very impactful.”

No arrests have been made in the Ariolas’ case, nor in many others.

Police late Thursday were holding a news conference on the carjacking epidemic. Barack intends to ask how many arrests have been made in carjackings in the city lately, and how many carjackings there have been in the city alone just this month — which still has more than a week to go.

