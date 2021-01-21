CHICAGO (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday that four Catholic schools will close at the end of the school year, and two will consolidate operations.
Christ Our Savior School in South Holland, Sacred Heart School in Melrose Park, St. Ann School in Lansing, and St. Joseph School in Summit will all close effective June 30, the Archdiocese said.
The archdiocese said it will help families transition to nearby Catholic schools and work to reassign teachers and staff.
Meanwhile. St. Benedict School in Blue Island and St. Walter School on Western Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood will unite as one school, but continue as two campuses – with upper grades going to St. Benedict and lower grades going to St. Walter.
Blase Cardinal Cupich made the decision to close the schools because of their declining enrollment levels and large deficits. The schools have experienced a combined average of a 31 percent decrease in enrollment over the past four years, resulting in a combined deficit of $1.12 million.
