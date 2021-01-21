CHICAGO (CBS) — Enjoy today’s relatively mild temperatures while they last, as much colder weather arrives tomorrow.
Highs reached the 40s in many parts of the Chicago area this afternoon. This is typically the coldest time of year for us. Normal high is 31 degrees.
The mild temperatures won’t last. A cold air mass is spilling closer to Minneapolis now, and the cold front will cross our area around 9 p.m. or10 p.m. this evening, bringing the chance for some flurries or a brief snow shower.
A wind shift will take place, and northwest winds will drag the much colder air mass overhead tonight, sending temperatures into the upper teens by tomorrow morning.
It will be sunny tomorrow, but temperatures will struggle to get much above 20°. So get ready for a big temperature swing, going from 10° above average today to 10° below normal tomorrow.
Temperatures could plunge to the single digits Friday night into Saturday.
Skies will turn cloudy on Saturday, with a high around 28.
Sunday’s high will be around 32, with the first chance for snow before dawn, and another round of snow possible late night into Monday.
