CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed in an extra-alarm fire Thursday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.
The fire started just before 10 a.m. at a home on the 500 block of North Lawler Avenue.
Chicago Fire Department officials said one person jumped from the burning building and was taken to Stroger Hospital.
The Fire Department later said one person was confirmed dead in the fire, although it was not immediately clear if it was the same person who had jumped from the home.
A 2-11 alarm was called for the fire, bringing in additional manpower and equipment to help extinguish the blaze.
Further information was not immediately available.
