CHICAGO (CBS) — Tim Anderson has won a Silver Slugger Award and an American League batting title, but before now, he had never been on the cover of a video game.
Anderson will grace the cover of the new RBI Baseball game.
It’s a sign the White Sox are gaining more attention nationally and a big deal to Anderson, who like many of us, grew up playing video games like RBI Baseball.
“It’s definitely up there. Like I said, I don’t know too many guys that was on the cover of a video game, so that’s definitely – it’s up there at the top. You know, I’m excited about it – to get this spot definitely shows that we’ve been working, and I think all the work is showing, and how hard we’ve worked behind the scenes, and not just what you guys see,” Anderson said. “I’m definitely happy with, you know, the position that we’re in.”
