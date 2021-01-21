CHICAGO (CBS) — The Goose Island area on Thursday became latest part of the city to be hit by the carjacking epidemic.

The Avondale neighborhood was also struck earlier in the morning.

At noon Thursday, a woman was in the parking lot of a business in the 900 block of West Weed Street, near Fremont Street, when two men came up with a gun, police said.

The suspects took the woman’s personal items and the keys to her black Porsche sport-utility vehicle and fled, police said.

A carjacking was also reported at 6:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Kimball Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood.

A 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were in a 2019 Toyota Corolla in an alley before going to work when a Honda CR-V with a woman behind the wheel pulled up, police said.

Two armed men got out of the Honda CR-V and approached on each side of the Toyota, demanding that the victims get out and hand over their personal property, police said.

The victims complied and the suspects drove off in their car, with the CR-V following.

Earlier Thursday, a man was carjacked at a gas station in the Bronzeville neighborhood. According to police, a 26-year-old driver of a Mercedes was at the service window of a gas station, near 31st Street and Michigan Avenue, when two people in a black vehicle stopped near him around 2 a.m.

A man got out of the passenger seat, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded his keys and cellphone. Police said the victim complied and the offender fled in the Mercedes. The second offender followed in the original vehicle the carjackers arrived in.

And late Wednesday, police issued a community alert about a spree of carjackings and armed robberies that have been happening around the city in recent days – including one that occurred right downtown early Wednesday morning. The assailants have been taking vehicles at gunpoint and then using them as getaway cars as they have committed armed robberies, shootings, and additional carjackings.

The armed robberies have occurred during the late evening or early morning hours when the suspects have entered restaurants through drive-through windows.

Police specifically mentioned an armed robbery in the 5600 block of South Harlem Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood at 7:21 a.m. Sunday; a carjacking in the 9800 block of South Halsted Street at 5:17 a.m. Tuesday; and a carjacking on South Wacker Drive near Adams Street – close to the Willis Tower – at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives are also investigating shootings in the Ogden (10th) and Harrison (11th) districts on the city’s West Side involving vehicles used in the aforementioned incidents.

