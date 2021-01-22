CHICAGO (CBS)– Residents at Belmont Village Oak Park Senior Living have received their first dose of the COIVD-19 vaccine.
Staffers say the mood at Belmont felt like Christmas.
Sonya at 104 years old is their oldest resident and has already lived through one pandemic.
She was ready Wednesday and in line to be the first to get the vaccine. Her grandsons told the staff they are so excited that they may actually get to see her soon.
In total, 71 residents are now vaccinated along with 121 staff members.
The Belmont Village’s Carol Stream location got vaccinations on Monday. They had no issues, only a few sore arms.