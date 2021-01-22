CHICAGO (CBS)– Four more carjackings were reported within four hours across the city overnight.

Between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m Thursday, in Garfield Ridge, Bucktown, North Kenwood and South Austin, residents were the victims of carjackings.

In all carjacking incidents Thursday night, no arrests were made. It is not known at this time if the incident are connected.

In South Austin just after 6:30 p.m., A man was sitting in his vehicle at a red light when two men approached him on foot. Police said the offenders had a short metal pipe and displayed a gun. The offenders told the man to get out of his vehicle and then struck him multiple times with the pipe. The offender got into the victim’s vehicle and drove off. The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

In North Kenwood just after 8 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was sitting in her car when a black car pulled up alongside her. Two men got out of the vehicle displayed a gun, told her to get out of the vehicle and leave her purse and cell phone in the car. The men drove away in her car and a third offender followed behind.

In Bucktown just before 9 p.m., a ride share driver arrived in the 2100 block of West Cortland when two men got out of a black Audi sedan. The men pointed a gun and told him to get out of the vehicle. The men drove away in the victim’s car and a third offender followed behind.

In Garfield Ridge around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was at a gas station, in the 4500 block of South Cicero, when she was approached by two men on foot. The offender pointed a gun at her and demanded she exit the vehicle. The offenders took off in the victim’s red Pontiac G6 southbound on Cicero.

City Council will be holding a Public Safety Hearing on carjackings Friday morning.

In just the first 21 days of the new year, there have been roughly 150 carjackings in Chicago.

