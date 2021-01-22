CHICAGO (CBS) — After a major drop in temperatures over the past day, the first of two snow chances arrives in the Chicago area on Sunday, with another lining up for Monday.
Temperatures on Friday are running 20° to 25° colder than Thursday, when we saw highs in the 40s. We’ll struggle to get back to the 20s after temperatures plunged into the teens overnight.
A stiff northwest wind is holding wind chills in the single digits for many areas. That wind flow is also keeping the lake effect snow machine going for western Michigan.
As a ridge of high pressure drifts overhead tonight, winds relax, skies stay clear, and cold air stays in place, with a low around 10°.
Saturday morning will be off to a sunny start, and temperatures should reach the upper 20s ,but clouds increase ahead of our first of two snow chances.
Minor amounts expected as the snow will be showery in nature on Sunday, when we’ll get up to a high around 34°.
Better moisture will flow into the system from the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with some accumulation expected from a second round of snow. Once tonight’s dry and cold air mass moves away completely, we will be able to fine tune where the heavier amounts may line up.