CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is getting ready for the massive effort to vaccinate more people. More than 2 million people in the state 65 and older or essential workers will be eligible Monday.

Each shot requires an appointment. Gov. JB Pritzker is looking at pharmacies as a main option in Phase 1B, but limited doses and hardships — even finding where to sign up — can make it difficult to get the shot.

Most people will need use their pharmacy’s website to register. The first ones in the state’s lineup are Jewel Osco, CVS and Walgreens. There are pages dedicated to COVID-19 vaccine, but registration is hard to find.

For example, on Jewel Osco’s site you can navigate to vaccine page, but after clicking, information does not appear updated.

The state says changes should come by Monday.

“Already today, the Walgreens site is up and running. And the others will follow,” Prtizker said Friday.

The state says it hopes to have its own site up for pharmacy and county health department information, but it is unclear when that will be in place.

So CBS 2’s Steven Graves checked around. Lake County has its registration page clearly up and running. DuPage County does as well. And there, officials say some patients in Phase 1-B are already signed up for their shots.

An appointment is also required in Cook County. There is a mass vaccination site at the North Riverside Health center, which is one of many that enlists health professionals with the National Guard who will speed up the process.

“Here with the Guard and their efficiencies and their professionalism, we’re able to see 275 patients a day,” said Dr. Daniel Vittum, a family medicine physician with Cook County Health.

But again, the county has yet to make a vaccine registration portal. Officials say it is coming soon.

Right now, it is possible to opt to ask for the vaccine through your health provider which may be easiest.

The governor is looking to do more walk-in locations once more of the vaccine is available.

Chicago also plans to release registration details on Monday.

