CHICAGO (CBS)– A group in Chicago isn’t going to wait for the city to do something about the carjackings.
Several minority-owned security agencies are teaming up to volunteer to protect people when they pull into gas stations to pump gas.
“It will be extra sets of eyes and ears,” Early Walker, owner of W&W Towing, said.
Operation Safe Pump plans to upload the locations and hours of safe gas stations on the “I’m Telling Don’t Shoot” social media pages along with posting signs at the gas stations when extra security is there.
