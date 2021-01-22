CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini On Proposed CPD Warrant Policy Changes Following Anjanette Young CaseCBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini broke the now national story of the botched Chicago Police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked in her home.“It seems to me Chicago Police has a major supervision problem, and calling in more oversight on approval for warrants was a long time coming. So many of these cases were botched because police just believed paid informants or John Doe informants and didn't to the proper police work to make sure they got it right,” Savini says, as he reflects on the cases.

2 hours ago