CHICAGO (CBS) — Some minority-owned security agencies are taking matters into their own hands to protect people from carjackings.
They are patrolling gas stations to make sure drivers are safe. The goal is not to replace the police or interfere, just to provide an extra set of eyes.
Operation Safe Pump eventually plans to use social media to post times and locations where they’ll be stationed.
