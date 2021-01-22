CHICAGO (CBS) — Chip is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
He’s a six-year-old shepherd mix who is an attentive and affectionate pup. He came to PAWS Chicago as a stray. Chip has had a long road to finding his family.
Despite this, he’s a very loving dog and is very sweet. Chip is ready to go on outdoor adventures with his family and find a comfortable couch to rest his head.
He would do well in a home where he can get all the attention as an only pet with a family that will never run out of belly scratches.
Chip, along with many other adorable dogs and cats will be available during PAWS Chicago’s “Don’t Forget About Me” event. It’s going on now through Saturday January 23.
Visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more about the virtual adoption process and meet all the cute animals.
If your perfect idea of Valentine’s Day is #twinning with your pet in matching sweaters, now’s your time to shine. 😎
Order your Valentine’s Day pup and person crewnecks and support homeless animals at https://t.co/JsH5K5T1Lu! pic.twitter.com/5LcY235nVR
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) January 21, 2021
