CHICAGO (CBS) — There were signs of normalcy in Chicago Friday night during the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of waiting, some people waisted no time enjoying dinner and a movie.
Some Chicago area movie theaters are back in business. CBS 2 crews spotted people heading into the Studio Movie Grill in Wheaton. AMC also opened six locations Friday. Dozens more are expected to open next week. AMC says all of its theaters will follow the company’s strict safety protocols put in place during the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says Chicago and many of its suburbs are on track to advance to Tier 1.Restaurants and bars in Chicago and Cook County will find out Saturday whether they can resume indoor dining. Service will be limited to 25 people or 25% capacity, whichever is less.
Advancing to Tier 1 would mean some youth sports could resume as well. Basketball, football and wrestling can begin intra-team scrimmages. Soccer, volleyball and water polo can begin playing teams within the state and within their conference. And restrictions will be lifted on gymnastics, softball and tennis.
Also From CBS Chicago: