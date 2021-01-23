CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago and suburban Cook County have moved to Tier 1 COVID-19 mitigations, state health officials announced Saturday. This means restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining.

The move to Tier 1 means Chicago and its suburbs can allow 25 people or 25% capacity inside to dine, whichever number is smaller. It’s a lifeline, but many eateries say the cost of operation outweighs the profit at the percentage.

No more than four people are allowed per party, and only members of the same household are recommended. Additionally, all bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and may not reopen before 6 a.m. the following day, and indoor reservations are limited to two hours.

Dine-in service will only be allowed at tables, not bars.

To move from Tier 2 to Tier 1 the regions must have a test positivity rate between 6.5% and 8% for three consecutive days and 20% of staffed intensive care unit beds available and have no sustained increase in COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Group gatherings such as weddings will also be allowed under Tier 1, but with restrictions. Gatherings will be limited to 25 guests or 25% of room capacity indoors and outdoors. However, party bus operation will still not be permitted.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection will hold webinars Monday and Tuesday to help businesses navigate the new guidelines. Information can be found at on the city’s website.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also said if numbers trend in the wrong directions, regions could be moved back to a higher tier with increased measures.

Southern Illinois became the first region of the state to be allowed to lift the ban on indoor dining last week, after public health officials confirmed it had met the requirements to move to Tier 1 of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Also From CBS Chicago: