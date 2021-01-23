CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 3,188 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 50 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 608,519 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 9,317, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 375 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record, according to IDPH.
So far, 2,890,956 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,879,896 on Friday. A total of 6,701,477 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 70 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Saturday, nearly 419,000 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and more than 94,000 are fully vaccinated.
