DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Convenience Store, Damen Avenue, North Center, Robbery, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee suffered a graze wound late Saturday afternoon when a man fired shots while robbing a convenience store in the North Center community.

The 33-year-old man was working in the store in the 3600 block of North Damen Avenue, north of Addison Street, when a man came in, took out a gun, and fired at the employee, police said.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the shoulder. Police did not specify his condition or if he went to a hospital.

The suspect then demanded cash from the clerk and fled, police said.

Area Three detectives were investigating late Saturday.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff