CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee suffered a graze wound late Saturday afternoon when a man fired shots while robbing a convenience store in the North Center community.
The 33-year-old man was working in the store in the 3600 block of North Damen Avenue, north of Addison Street, when a man came in, took out a gun, and fired at the employee, police said.
The victim suffered a graze wound to the shoulder. Police did not specify his condition or if he went to a hospital.
The suspect then demanded cash from the clerk and fled, police said.
Area Three detectives were investigating late Saturday.
