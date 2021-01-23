CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked Saturday evening in River North.

At 6:37 p.m., the 38-year-old man was in his parked car in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street when two unknown vehicles pulled up.

One vehicle parked behind the victim’s car, the other in front, police said. Two assailants then got out of one of the vehicles and came up to the victim’s car.

One of the assailants took out a gun and demanded the victim’s car, police said. He complied, and the assailants drove off east on Kinzie Street, police said.

No injuries were reported. Area Three detectives were investigating.

At least two other carjackings were reported carjackings the night before.

The first incident happened in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said a 21-year-old woman was sitting in her sport-utility vehicle around 9:15 p.m. Friday when a man walked up and tapped against the passenger side with a gun.

He told the woman to get out of the car, which she did, police said. He then hopped into the victim’s 2013 Toyota Highlander and drove off. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was carjacked at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Wilson Avenue in Uptown.

The victim told police he was trying to sell his car and met a man during a test drive. During that drive, the man became irate and asked the victim if he was a police officer, police said.

The assailant then took out a handgun and ordered the victim out of the black Lexus RX 330. The car was last seen heading east on Wilson Avenue from Hazel Street with a black Chevrolet Equinox trailing behind.

There have been at least 150 carjackings in Chicago now since the beginning of the year.

An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.

