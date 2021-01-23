CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday warned the public of a string of carjackings going back to mid-December in the Little Village neighborhood.

The incidents come amid a carjacking epidemic in Chicago.

In each incident, a group of two to six assailants – described as being between 16 and 21 years old – came up to a victim, took out a gun, and demanded or took the victim’s vehicle by force.

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

• At 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec 17, in the 3800 block of West 28th Street;

• At 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the 2800 block of South Avers Avenue;

• At 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in the 3900 block of West 31st Street;

• At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10 in the 3100 block of South Springfield Avenue;

• At 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the 2300 block of South Oakley Avenue;

• At 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.

There have been at least 150 carjackings in Chicago now since the beginning of the year.

An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.

