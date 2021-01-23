CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were warning the public of about a pair of robbers who have been holding people up at gunpoint at and near a restaurant in the West Chatham neighborhood.
The robberies have all happened at a restaurant in the 7900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said. They did not specify which one or ones.
The first incident happened at 1 a.m. this past Sunday. A robber turned to the person behind him in line for food, flashed a handgun, and said, “You know what time it is!” before demanding the victim’s property, police said.
In the other two incidents – between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m. Thursday – the suspects entered the victims’ vehicles, brandished a silver handgun, and demanded their property.
The suspects then fled the area in a black Lincoln sedan.
Police said the suspects wee wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
