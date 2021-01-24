CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at a gathering at a Washington Heights neighborhood residence early Sunday.
The incident happened at 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
A 39-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. A 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 103rd and Aberdeen streets that was seen leaving the area right after the shooting and took two occupants to Area Two headquarters for questioning, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
Also From CBS Chicago: