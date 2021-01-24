CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Teachers Union members voted Sunday to defy an order from Chicago Public Schools to return to in-person instruction.
CPS previously called the move an attempt to “cancel in-person learning for tens of thousands” of children, and added that it would amount to, and be treated as, an illegal strike. CTU members argue it would only be a strike if teachers cannot log on for remote learning. Some teachers have already been locked out of their accounts.
Kindergarten through eighth grade teachers were scheduled to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 25. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are set to return a week later on Monday, Feb. 1.
According to a release from CTU, bargaining is continuing Sunday. They argue that a return to the classroom before teachers are vaccinated against COVID-19 is unsafe. The district has announced plans to vaccinate staff, but that process would not begin until mid February.
A handful o parents making a plea for in-person learning gathered outside the CTU’s headquarters at 1901 W. Carroll Ave. Saturday evening. Some parents argued suburban and private schools are successfully holding in-person learning, so why not CPS?