CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 2,565 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 23 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 611,039 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 9,340, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 376 probable cases have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 2,900,051 people in the state have been tested, an increase of 9,095 from Saturday. A total of 6,738,341 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 70 and older and along healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Sunday, 434,287 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 98,517 are fully vaccinated, according to ISDH.
Also From CBS Chicago: