By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of an impressive little subcompact. The first thing that struck me about the car in my driveway was how nicely styled it was and how white it was! This is the new 2021 Nissan Kicks, and white is not the only color it comes in. In fact, this stylish car will be offered in an impressive array of color combinations. We count a total of seven colors and five two-tone color combinations. It’s a sharp looking car.

Let’s face it: Its 122 horsepower four-cylinder engine is not going to win any land speed records. But it feels good in the Nissan Kicks and the mileage you get is phenomenal.

The 2021 Kicks gets 31 mpg in the city and a whopping 36 mpg highway.

So, this is a basic car that’ll get you around. But is it? It’s much more than basic. Let’s think about it. Lane departure warning in a $20,000 car, automated rear braking in a $20,000 car. Blind spot warning in a $20,000 car. And 360 surround-view cameras.

In fact, the entire Nissan safety suite is standard.

So, on the surface the Nissan Kicks is a comfortable, get around anywhere, economy car. But it packs a whole lot of punch for the money.

And we haven’t even touched on the great looking interior of the 2021 Nissan Kicks.

If you’re in the market for a car like the Honda HR-V, a Toyota C-HR or a Mazda 3, the Nissan Kicks is a car you really ought to take for a test drive.

