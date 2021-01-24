CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a 5-year-old girl were shot and wounded in a vehicle in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood late Sunday.
At 5:51 p.m., the girl and the 26-year-old man were in a vehicle in the 900 block of West 76th Street when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.
The man was shot in the forearm and the back, and the girl was shot in the buttocks, police said.
The victims found their own way to Holy Cross Hospital. Police said the girl would be transferred to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, while the man would be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Both victims were reported in good condition.
No one was in custody late Sunday. Detectives were investigating.
