CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the leg early Sunday during a road rage incident on South Lake Shore Drive.
The 26-year-old man told police that at 2:17 a.m., he was driving on Lake Shore Drive near 45th Street when he got into a road rage incident with someone in a white sport-utility vehicle.
The cars pulled over and the man was shot in the leg by another man in the SUV as he approached.
The victim then drove himself all the way north to the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop and flagged down police officers, who called for paramedics.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago: