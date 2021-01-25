DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Park District, High Waves, Lakefront Trail, Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Lakefront Trail is closed due to high waves and icy conditions as a winter storm approaches.

According to the Chicago Park District, the bike and pedestrian trails from Oak to Ohio streets are closed. The trails have been closed since Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from Lake County, IL to Lake County, IN, in effect. Waves up to 12-feet are possible.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff