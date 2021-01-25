CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Lakefront Trail is closed due to high waves and icy conditions as a winter storm approaches.
According to the Chicago Park District, the bike and pedestrian trails from Oak to Ohio streets are closed. The trails have been closed since Friday.
#ChiLFTAlert: Due to high waves & icy conditions, the lakefront trail is closed from Oak St. to Ohio St., until further notice. Barricades have been placed on site. For updates, please stay connected to our social media and website at https://t.co/SWzDWbd1sj pic.twitter.com/ZTHYaopZaP
— Chicago ParkDistrict (@ChicagoParks) January 22, 2021
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory from Lake County, IL to Lake County, IN, in effect. Waves up to 12-feet are possible.