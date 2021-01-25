CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation dispatched more than 280 spreaders late Monday for the winter storm that was sweeping into the Chicago area.
LIVE UPDATES: Chicago Area Sees First Major Winter Storm Of 2021
Crews will work through the night, first clearing arterial streets, then heading to residential blocks.
We have over 280 spreaders ready to respond to the winter weather system moving through Chicago this evening. Crews will work through the night clearing arterial streets & then head in to residential blocks. #DrivewithCaution
📷Patrick L. Pyszka
City of Chicago Photographer pic.twitter.com/cDf7Tkkcgl
— StreetsandSan (@StreetsandSan) January 25, 2021
Mayor Lori Lightfoot also noted in a tweet that the city has 400,000 tons of salt on hand in preparation for storms like the one Monday night.
The City has 400,000 tons of salt to be prepared for storms like tonight's. Our plows and salt spreaders are already out across the city. Track them in real-time using our plow tracker ➡️ https://t.co/4A7aJtCKPG. pic.twitter.com/CwX9y7bWoX
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 25, 2021
You can track the progress of the city’s plows and salt spreaders using the Department of Streets and Sanitation’s Plow Tracker.
Also From CBS Chicago: