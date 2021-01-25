REALTIME WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Snowstorm Hits Chicago Area
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Department Of Streets And Sanitation, Snow Plows, Winter Storm, Winter Storm Warning

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation dispatched more than 280 spreaders late Monday for the winter storm that was sweeping into the Chicago area.

LIVE UPDATES: Chicago Area Sees First Major Winter Storm Of 2021

Crews will work through the night, first clearing arterial streets, then heading to residential blocks.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also noted in a tweet that the city has 400,000 tons of salt on hand in preparation for storms like the one Monday night.

You can track the progress of the city’s plows and salt spreaders using the Department of Streets and Sanitation’s Plow Tracker.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff