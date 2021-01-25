CHICAGO (CBS)– The new year means, new opportunities.
Glassdoor, the job research company, compiled a list of the 100 best places to work in 2021 based on employee ratings.
CBS 2 is Working for Chicago by highlighting the Chicago-based companies that made the list and are hiring now.
Hyatt, Discover and CDW were among the front-runners — and they’re currently hiring for both remote and in-person positions.
Right now, there are more than 140 open jobs for Chicagoans across these three top companies.
Check out Glassdoor’s complete list here.
