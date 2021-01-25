CHICAGO (CBS) — Two brothers who came forward revealing what they say was years of sexual abuse at the hands of Father Michael Pfleger are now being accused of lying about Pfleger for financial gain. But they say their main motivation for coming forward is not money but telling the truth.

The brothers first told their stunning stories exclusively to CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov.

“My first time telling someone is when I called my attorney,” said the younger brother. “That was New Year’s Day.”

The 61-year-old said that’s when he shared a troubling secret he carried for more than 40 years — that Father Michael Pfleger sexually abused him.

“I would question myself. ‘Is this okay?’ But still it was the trust in a man with a collar,” he said.

He is not sharing his identity to protect family still in Chicago from any backlash. He said the abuse began when he was a 13-year choir boy and Pfleger a seminarian at Precious Blood Church on Chicago’s West Side in the 1970’s.

But he said the abuse did not stop there.

Attorney Gene Hollander filed his abuse claim with the Chicago Archdiocese on Jan. 4. Pfleger was removed from St. Sabina the next day. Then he told his older brother, an Air Force veteran and former police officer, who revealed Pfleger had abused him as a teenager, too. He claims the abuse also went on for years.

“This is his dark side. I know of his good side as well. But I’m speaking today of his dark side,” said the older brother.

Hollander filed the older brother’s claim with the Archdiocese Friday.

Kozlov asked Hollander if he believes Pfleger should be removed from active ministry.

“If these allegations are deemed to be credible — I believe my clients — but if they are deemed to be credible – absolutely,” he said.

Pfleger’s attorneys say the brothers are lying. As proof, they point to a letter the younger brother sent Pflelger asking for $20,000. The younger brother said he thought he’d use payment as an admission of guilt.

“I don’t need his money. I don’t need anybody’s money,” said the older brother. “I want to keep focus on the victim. The victim is me. The victim is my brother.”

CBS 2 reached out to Pfleger’s attorneys again Monday requesting an interview. They did not respond to that, but they are calling this a shakedown. The Archdiocese says the investigation is continuing.

Also From CBS Chicago: