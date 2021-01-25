CHICAGO (CBS) — With a shortage of vaccine as Illinois begins the next phase of inoculations, two new websites are going online to try to make signing up for an appointment simpler.

CBS2’s Chris Tye helps walk us through the tricks and pitfalls of getting the shot.

Cook County Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health have both launched websites designed to make finding vaccine near you easier.

At coronavirus.illinois.gov, if you click on “Vaccine Locations,” you’ll be directed to enter your zip code to find pharmacies, public health departments, and other vaccination sites near you.

For example, if you live in Aurora, you’ll find a link to the Kane County Health Department website, or you can sign up for an appointment with Walgreens to get a shot at their store on Eola Road.

There are some hiccups though, so be ready for some frustration. With Walgreens, you need to sign up to become a Walgreens online customer to book; and each county health department operates differently.

We couldn’t access the Kane County sign-up page Monday afternoon.

Meantime, Cook County has launched its own vaccine website, vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.

It’s open to anyone who lives or works in Cook County. You just need to fill out your name, age, job, and contact information.

Even if you’re not in Phase 1A or Phase 1B of the vaccination plan, you can still register for updates on when the vaccine will be available for you, and you’ll be put in line for a shot when you’re eligible.

The Cook County site started taking appointments at noon Monday.

The county will begin Phase 1B vaccinations on Tuesday at its first mass vaccination site at the Tinley Park Convention Center. Dozens more locations are slated to come online in coming weeks.

There are more than 600,000 Cook County residents eligible for Phase 1B of the vaccine plan, so officials are asking for patience, and say this will be disappointing for some.

Cook County also has set up a hotline you can call to schedule an appointment if you don’t have internet access, or just have trouble signing up online. You can call 833-308-1988 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

