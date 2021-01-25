CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 100 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport on Monday as a snowstorm swept into the Chicago area.
As of 8 p.m., O’Hare International Airport was reporting 120 cancellations.
Midway International Airport was reporting 46.
Neither airport was reporting arrival or departure delays.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected.
