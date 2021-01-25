REALTIME WEATHER:Winter Storm Warning In Effect As Snowstorm Hits Chicago Area
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Flight Information, Midway International Airport, O'Hare International Airport, Snowstorm, Winter Storm, Winter Storm Warning

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 100 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport on Monday as a snowstorm swept into the Chicago area.

As of 8 p.m., O’Hare International Airport was reporting 120 cancellations.

Midway International Airport was reporting 46.

Neither airport was reporting arrival or departure delays.

CHECK: O’Hare | Midway | Nationwide Flight Information

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected.

LIVE UPDATES: Chicago Area Sees First Major Winter Storm Of 2021

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff