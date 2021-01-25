GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Municipal offices in Gary, Indiana will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather.
Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince ordered the closure of all municipal buildings and facilities on Tuesday. They will reopen Wednesday.
The closure is intended to “ensure the safety of municipal staff members and visitors to city facilities.”
A Winter Storm Warning is effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A total of 4 to 8 inches of accumulation are expected in much of the area.
LIVE UPDATES: Chicago Area Sees First Major Winter Storm Of 2021
Also From CBS Chicago: