CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating after a serious hit-and-run crash in the West Pullman neighborhood.
According to police, a 21-year-old man driving a Saturn sedan was involved in a crash with the driver of a Chevy Cobalt in the 11900 block of South Parnell Avenue just before 3 a.m.
The 21-year-old driver was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
When officers arrived, they found the Chevy unoccupied a block away in the 11900 block of S. Normal Boulevard.
No arrests have been made.
