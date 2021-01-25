DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating after a serious hit-and-run crash in the West Pullman neighborhood.

According to police, a 21-year-old man driving a Saturn sedan was involved in a crash with the driver of a Chevy Cobalt in the 11900 block of South Parnell Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

When officers arrived, they found the Chevy unoccupied a block away in the 11900 block of S. Normal Boulevard.

No arrests have been made.

