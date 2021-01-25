CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged in a pair of carjackings over the weekend on the South and West sides.
Police said the teen was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, after officers spotted him getting out of a stolen 2016 Audi Q5 in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue, along with three other suspects. A police helicopter had been tracking the car.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody after a short foot chase. The other three suspects got away.
According to police, the Audi Q5 had been stolen in a carjacking at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Oakley Boulevard and Madison Street, when three carjackers pulled a 38-year-old woman out of her car, kicked and punched her, and then fled in her vehicle and the black sedan they arrived in.
The Q5 was then used in another carjacking at 9:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.
The 17-year-old who was arrested has been charged as a juvenile with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking, and is due to appear in Juvenile Court on Monday.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Body Found In Des Plaines River In Lyons After Submerged Vehicle Is Discovered
- Chicago Police Raid The Suburban Home Of An Innocent Woman Who Says Jewelry And Money Went Missing
- ONLY ON 2: Two Brothers Claim Father Michael Pfleger Abused Them As Boys, Say They Could No Longer Keep Their Secret