(CBS Boston) — When Tom Brady was embarking on his new life as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following 20 years spent with the New England Patriots, the quarterback had a much more important matter on his mind.

Both of Brady’s parents contracted COVID-19, with Tom Brady Sr. requiring hospitalization.

Brady Sr. revealed that news on Monday morning on “The Greeny Show” on ESPN Radio, a day after his son earned a trip to his 10th career Super Bowl appearance.

“When the season started this year, I was in the hospital with COVID, for almost three weeks” Brady Sr. revealed on the show. “And my wife was sick with COVID at the same time.”

Brady Sr. said he didn’t watch his son’s first two games with Tampa Bay, marking the first time he’d ever missed a game.

“I was sick as a dog, and my wife was sick as a dog,” Brady Sr. said. “For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn’t even care if they were playing, much less missing the game. It was a matter of life and death — just like anybody who goes into the hospital. It’s serious stuff.”

While Brady’s father was in the hospital, his sister took care of their mother. Brady has of course played with the health of a parent on his mind before, as his mother, Galynn, fought breast cancer during the 2016 season.

“Tommy fought through it, and so now, it’s in the rear view mirror,” Brady Sr. said. “We’re healthy, we’re happy, and everything is good.”

Brady Sr. said that despite the high-profile nature of his son, his story is no different than the millions of Americans — and people around the world — who have dealt firsthand with COVID-19.

“We’re just representative of 25 million Americans who have had this stuff so far,” he said.

As for his son making it to the Super Bowl for the 10th time, Brady Sr. was at a loss for words.

“Well, it’s a bit surrealistic. I think this is stuff that nobody can imagine happening, and it’s happened again and again. We’ve been blessed, and Tommy’s stayed healthy, and it’s just really fun,” he said. “Getting to a 10th Super Bowl in 19 years of playing is pretty, it’s incomprehensible, actually. It’s beyond anything we could ever imagine.”

Brady’s father was also asked if he and his wife will be in attendance for that Super Bowl in two weeks.

“You know, we sure hope to be,” he said. “Yes, absolutely.”