CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old woman died early Monday, after firefighters pulled her out of a burning home in west suburban Aurora.
Three children flagged down a passerby around 3:45 a.m. after escaping the house on the 500 block of Spruce Street, and said their mother was still inside the two-story home, according to the Aurora Fire Department.
A total of 26 firefighters responded to the scene, and found the mother in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters took her out using a ladder and paramedics took her to Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.
A 51-year-old fire captain who helped pull the woman out of the building was injured in the fire. He suffered minor burns to his back, neck, and ear. He also was treated at Mercy Medical Center, and was released later Monday morning.
No other injuries were reported.
Aurora Fire Department officials said the three children — ages 3, 6, and 9 — and their 45-year-old father were left homeless, after the house was deemed uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Fire Department said there were no working smoke detectors in the house.
