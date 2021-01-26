CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday evening were searching for a pair of carjackers who targeted a driver filling up at an Avalon Park neighborhood gas station.
At 6:43 p.m., two men – one 21 and the other of an unknown age – were in a Dodge Durango at a Clark gas station in the 1400 block of East 87th Street when two assailants came up in a stolen Mercedes Benz, got out and took out guns, and demanded property.
The victims complied, and the suspects ditched the Mercedes and drove off in the Dodge.
No one was injured, and no one was in custody late Tuesday.
