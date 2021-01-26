CHICAGO (CBS) — A 73-year-old was carjacked early Tuesday morning while driving to work.
The man was confronted by five Black men who got out of their car in the 2600 block of east 91st Street around 2 a.m. One of the men pulled the victim out of his red Mitsubishi and punched him in the face.
The offenders then fled in the victim’s car and the white Hyundai sedan they were originally driving.
The victim refused medical treatment, and there is no one in custody.
Area Two detectives are investigating.